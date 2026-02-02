POLL | Has social media made relationship expectations healthier or more unrealistic?

South Africa

Social media has transformed how we connect, communicate and, for many, even defines what love and relationships look like.

While some say it promotes honest communication and boundary-setting, others argue it fuels comparison and unattainable standards.

Debates about values and expectations are swirling online, from discussions sparked by figures like Nandi Madida, to everyday timelines filled with “relationship goals” posts.

We want to hear from you.

