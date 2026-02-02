Security risks forced Thabo Bester and ‘Cat’ Matlala’s move to super-max prison, says correctional service

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The correctional services department (DCS) says the decision to transfer convicted murderer Thabo Bester and alleged criminal mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was based on a comprehensive threat and risk assessment.

The two were moved from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) in Pretoria to the eBongweni Super-Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad.

Matlala, who faces attempted murder charges involving his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, was relocated in December, while Bester was moved on January 30.

Briefing the media on Monday, correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale said the transfers were necessitated by ongoing security and threat analyses.

“We conduct risk and threat assessments daily regarding our systems and every inmate accommodated in our facilities,” Thobakgale said.

“This analysis becomes part of a daily security plan developed by each facility. The transfers of Matlala and Bester were directly informed by the findings.”

While declining to divulge specific details, the commissioner emphasised the safety of inmates was a priority.

“The decision was made for the safety of both inmates, and to ensure the security of the correctional system is not undermined by any activity associated with them,” he said.

Thobakgale said inmate transfers are a routine administrative function. He cited the recent example of an inmate transferred from the Eastern Cape to eBongweni after being reclassified from medium to high-security status.

“To prevent ongoing crime and mitigate the risks associated with those in our facilities, we must act promptly.”

Matlala’s legal team has reportedly opposed the transfer, citing logistical concerns. They argued the distance between the Johannesburg high court and the KwaZulu-Natal facility makes legal consultations difficult.

In response, Thobakgale said the DCS is open to engaging Matlala’s lawyers, the National Prosecuting Authority and the courts to ensure he appears for proceedings on time.

“We have been able to meet the obligation,” Thobakgale said, referring to Matlala’s recent court appearance in Johannesburg.

“Our primary objective is to ensure he remains available for court. If we do not exercise our responsibilities as a security department, other risks arise. These measures ensure he is safely available for the legal process.”

He reiterated the security analysis indicated a need for heightened measures.

“That is why he was transferred to eBongweni, for his own safety and the safety of other inmates.”

TimesLIVE