Three people hurt after building collapse during fire in Joburg

Johannesburg emergency services responded to a fire at an electrical box in New Doornfontein.

An explosion during an electricity transformer fire led to the collapse of the structure housing the box and an adjoining boundary wall in New Doornfontein on Monday morning.

Three people sustained injuries, the Johannesburg emergency services department said.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the team was alerted to a transformer fire on Lower Railway Road, corner Staib Street, in New Doornfontein at 6.15am.

She said: “An electrical box fire was confirmed and firefighting operations commenced immediately. The transformer was housed in a small utility storage room. The explosion allegedly resulted in the collapse of the room and an adjoining boundary wall.

“Three people were injured during the incident and transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

“The transformer-related matter has been handed over to City Power.

“The fire has been extinguished. EMS remains at the scene conducting further investigations and assessments.”

