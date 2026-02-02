South Africa

Three people hurt after building collapse during fire in Joburg

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

A lit candle is believed to be the cause of the fire in the bedroom.
Johannesburg emergency services responded to a fire at an electrical box in New Doornfontein. (City of Joburg EMS)

An explosion during an electricity transformer fire led to the collapse of the structure housing the box and an adjoining boundary wall in New Doornfontein on Monday morning.

Three people sustained injuries, the Johannesburg emergency services department said.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the team was alerted to a transformer fire on Lower Railway Road, corner Staib Street, in New Doornfontein at 6.15am.

She said: “An electrical box fire was confirmed and firefighting operations commenced immediately. The transformer was housed in a small utility storage room. The explosion allegedly resulted in the collapse of the room and an adjoining boundary wall.

“Three people were injured during the incident and transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

“The transformer-related matter has been handed over to City Power.

“The fire has been extinguished. EMS remains at the scene conducting further investigations and assessments.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Dr Nokubonga Vundla gives new life through blood and bone marrow

2

WATCH | Edwin Sodi’s empire crumbles amid R50m debt and liquidation

3

LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Villagers’ cries drowned out by flood focus on Kruger

4

DUMA GQUBULE | Ramaphosa’s ‘wasted years’ worse than Zuma’s

5

Motive for R28m Arthur Kaplan jewellery heist goes back 22 years, court hears

Related Articles