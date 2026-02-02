University of Pretoria opens doors to nearly 10,000 first-years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thousands of first-year students and their families filled the University of Pretoria’s Hillcrest campus on Saturday as the institution officially welcomed at least 9,700 undergraduates for the start of the 2026 academic year.

Demand was particularly high for education and medical programmes, with 670 new students admitted to the bachelor of education in senior phase and FET teaching, 220 to the bachelor of education in intermediate phase teaching, and 240 to the bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBChB).

Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Francis Petersen congratulated the new cohort, praising their “remarkable matric achievements” and resilience. He told students they would be introduced to UP’s hybrid teaching model, which combines online and contact learning.

“We believe this is one of the reasons for our improved pass rates. In 2024, the overall module pass rate at UP increased to 90%, compared to 88% the previous year,” he said.

Among the top achievers joining UP are Jenhara Rooplall, who earned 11 distinctions with a 97% aggregate and will study medicine, and Matthew de Jager, who scored 99% in mathematics and is pursuing applied mathematics. Johann Opperman, ranked in the top three nationally in alpha mathematics, begins actuarial science, while Sesona Masingili from the Eastern Cape achieved 100% in accounting and plans to become a chartered accountant.

The university will test you academically, financially and emotionally. — Khutso Manyaka, student representative council president

The cohort also includes students who excel outside the classroom. National swimmer Sofia French, with seven distinctions, will study mechanical engineering, while Andru van Zyl, who cycled from Polokwane to Cape Town to raise money for children with cancer, begins his medical studies.

Student representative council president Khutso Manyaka urged students to embrace the opportunity, but warned of challenges ahead.

He said: “The university will test you academically, financially and emotionally. There will be days when the weight of assignments feels crushing and when independence feels too heavy. In those moments, be gentle with yourself. Learn hard. Play responsibly. Connect deeply.”

TimesLIVE