Pre-sentencing report delays Gqeberha murder case ruling

Robin Clarke (wearing a blue top and looking at the camera), who was convicted of murdering 19-month-old Krisley Dirker in 2013, sits in the dock in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday. The case was postponed to March 10.

Sentencing in the case of a Gqeberha man accused of beating his wife’s young daughter to death was delayed in the high court on Tuesday as the court awaits a pre-sentencing report.

Robin Clarke was convicted in December 2025 of murdering Krisley Dirker, who was just 19 months old at the time.

Krisley was the daughter of his wife, Kristen Clarke, who was convicted on charges of child abuse and neglect.

In brief proceedings on Tuesday, after hearing from Kristen’s defence counsel that the probation officer’s report was not yet ready, judge Vuyokazi Noncembu postponed the matter to March 10.

She said Clarke would remain in custody, while Kristen, who is looking after the couple’s three minor children, will stay out on bail.

On December 9 the judge found that Clarke was guilty of murdering Krisley, who died on October 17 after prolonged and continuous “blunt force” assaults.

Noncembu found that Kristen knew Clarke was assaulting her daughter but failed to protect her and instead sought to defend her husband.

Tuesday’s proceedings were attended by Krisley’s biological father, Bradley Dirker, who now lives in New Zealand.

The Herald