Priest lectures officers about heaven during drunk driving arrest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A priest was among 35 motorists arrested for drunk driving in Newcastle at the weekend. Pictured are some of the motorists being booked by traffic officials.

A clergyman delivered a brief sermon to Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officers before being arrested for an alleged traffic offence, the KwaZulu-Natal transport department says.

He was among 35 motorists arrested for drunk driving in Newcastle at the weekend.

“When the RTI team questioned him, the priest responded by reminding them ‘they will go to heaven one day’,” the department said.

According to the department, the priest warned officers to “behave yourselves nicely and not commit a sin as God will punish you harshly” before quoting from the Bible.

“The priest quoted from the Bible. The RTI team listened attentively and arrested him politely after he had finished,” the department said.

Others nabbed during the weekend operation include a police officer, a teacher, a paramedic, two taxi drivers, a bus driver, a technician, a public relations officer, a commercial underwriter, an engineer, a security guard and a community representative.

In a separate incident on the N3 highway RTI officers rescued a man who was found sleeping on the road while under the influence of alcohol.

The man reportedly believed he was at home in bed.

In the Durban area, 357 motorists were arrested for drunk driving between Friday and Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma said: “The people of KwaZulu-Natal appreciate the level of dedication displayed by the RTI. We thank you for serving the nation.”

TimesLIVE