Transformer ruled out as cause of fire in Joburg CBD

Firefighters were called out to an explosion and building collapse on the corner of Lower Railway Road and Staib Street in New Doornfontein.

A transformer explosion was not the cause of a fire at the Siemert substation in New Doornfontein on Monday, says Johannesburg City Power.

“Our investigations confirm the ground-mounted transformer did not explode,” said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

“The transformer tripped in response to the explosion, operating as designed to protect itself and the wider electricity network from further damage. This confirms the protection systems associated with the Siemert substation functioned correctly.

“The transformer oil remains intact, with no evidence of an electrical or transformer-related explosion.”

The Joburg emergency services department responded to the alert of an explosion on Monday morning.

“The explosion allegedly caused the collapse of a room and adjoining boundary wall. The building affected is seemingly student accommodation. All residents in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated to a nearby building, and so far everyone has been accounted for. Three individuals sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals,” it said.

Mangena said according to City Power’s inspection, “the damage observed to the affected building and the broken windows in surrounding properties is not consistent with the impact typically caused by a transformer or any electrical explosion”.

Structural engineers and the department of labour are continuing investigations to determine the cause of the explosion.

