Vulpro rebukes claims vultures spread foot and mouth disease

Vulpro CEO Kerri Wolter and a Cape vulture at the organisation's conservation and breeding centre at Shamwari

Eco-group Vulpro has slammed rumours that blame vultures for spreading foot and mouth disease (FMD), saying the false accusations could spark retaliatory poisonings.

This would not only place great pressure on already beleagured vulture populations but also damage a vital barrier against the disease.

Vulpro is based in Shamwari Private Game Reserve, near Paterson.

Vulpro CEO Kerri Wolter said SA was currently managing widespread FMD outbreaks across KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, the Free State, the North West and Mpumalanga.

At the same time, the homes and foraging ranges of Southern Africa’s most vulnerable vulture species were situated in these provinces.

“Recent reports of vultures being blamed for the spread of FMD are deeply troubling. The assertion that vultures act as vectors for FMD ignores the specialised biology that makes these birds nature’s most effective sanitation experts,” she said.

It is deeply unfair to the vulture to be loathed as a scavenger of misery when they are merely filling a void left by a broken biosecurity system. They are doing for free what authorities have failed to do with tax money — Kerri Wolter, Vulpro CEO

Wolter said scientific research into vulture physiology revealed a digestive system uniquely evolved to neutralise lethal pathogens, effectively acting as a biological dead end for diseases like FMD.

“By rapidly consuming carcasses, vultures provide an indispensable service, removing diseased tissue from the environment before it can rot or attract less specialised scavengers. This process lowers the overall environmental viral load and creates a vital barrier.

“Their presence will not totally eradicate the spread of disease, but it helps protect the very livestock they are being falsely accused of endangering.”

Wolter said the current wave of misinformation was leading to a catastrophic “blame the bird” mentality, which could have deadly consequences.

“When vultures are eradicated through retaliatory poisoning, the resulting vacuum is filled by mammalian scavengers such as feral dogs, cats and jackals. Unlike vultures, these mammalian scavengers will carry and spread disease as they move between wild areas and commercial grazing lands.”

She said the convergence of FMD and the presence of vultures created a heartbreaking paradox for farmers.

“While the vulture acts as a biological sanitiser, consuming carcasses and reducing the viral load in the environment, their presence is a stinging reminder of the failure to contain the outbreak through proper vaccination and movement controls.

Since Vulpro relocated to Shamwari from the Magaliesberg two years ago, the Cape vulture is being seen again in numbers in the Eastern Cape, for the first time in many decades. But now it is threatened by this false accusation and the failure of the state to do its job — Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, Vulpro chair

“It is deeply unfair to the vulture to be loathed as a scavenger of misery when they are merely filling a void left by a broken biosecurity system. They are doing for free what authorities have failed to do with tax money.

“Yet for the farmer the sight of a bird thriving on a preventable loss is the ultimate insult. The anger directed at the sky is, in truth, anger at a bureaucracy that has allowed FMD to turn prized cattle into carrion, forcing the agricultural community to watch their livelihoods be dismantled.”

She said Vulpro was calling on agricultural unions, veterinary services, and provincial authorities to “prioritise science over rumour” and focus on the real FMD drivers, which were the movement of infected live animals and contaminated animal products.

“Scapegoating vultures only serves to distract from the failures to implement effective biosecurity measures and risks the permanent loss of species that are already on the brink of extinction.”

Gqeberha-based Vulpro chair Dr Gerhard Verdoorn said a range of vulture species were at risk in SA’s northern and eastern provinces, including the lappet-faced, white-backed, white-headed, hooded and Cape vultures.

“Since Vulpro relocated to Shamwari from the Magaliesberg two years ago, the Cape vulture is being seen again in numbers in the Eastern Cape, for the first time in many decades. But now it is threatened by this false accusation and the failure of the state to do its job,” he said.

