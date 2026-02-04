DA says 20 Gauteng schools hit by transport payment delays

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Democratic Alliance says 20 Gauteng schools have been affected by scholar transport payment delays.

DA Gauteng shadow education MEC Sergio Isa dos Santos said at least 20 schools have been affected after operators stopped transporting pupils due to payment delays.

This was after the Gauteng scholar transport service providers stopped operating on Monday after the Gauteng department of education failed to pay outstanding invoices on time.

The schools include Laezonia Primary School, Steve Tshwete Secondary School, Sehegong Secondary School and Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School.

Santos said the situation has disrupted learning and placed added pressure on parents who now have to find other ways to get their children to school.

“Many children are missing school, and parents are stressed because they don’t know how their children will get to class.”

According to the Gauteng Small Bus Operators’ Council, the contracts require the department to pay the operators within 30 days, which has not happened.

The council claims that the department of roads and transport has failed to issue operating permits, despite applications being completed. This, in turn, has forced operators to suspend services with immediate effect.

“The problem did not happen overnight but is the result of ongoing failures within the Gauteng government,” dos Santos said.

He said both premier Panyaza Lesufi and education MEC Matome Chiloane’s commitment to prioritising learners is not reflected in how the scholar transport system is being handled.

“Learners cannot be prioritised in speeches while abandoned in practice,” he said.

The party called on the Gauteng department of education urgently to pay outstanding amounts and restore scholar transport services without further delay.

In a statement, the GDE said it was aware of the challenges, adding that outstanding payments would “be sorted out”.

“We are committed to paying what is owed and we are working through the financial processes to finalise the payments,” it said.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department stood by their statement that payments would be made.

