Five things to know about the Nipah virus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A patient, who according to medics is suffering from Nipah infection, is shifted to an ICU of Nipah isolation ward in Kozhikode Medical College in Kozhikode district in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 20, 2024.

South Africa’s health authorities have moved to reassure the public after reports of a Nipah virus outbreak in India, stressing that there is no immediate risk to the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has urged South Africans not to panic, saying the likelihood of the virus spreading beyond the affected areas remains very low, as monitoring continues.

What the Nipah virus is and how it spreads

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans.

The NICD said transmission can occur through direct contact with infected animals such as bats, pigs and horses, through contaminated food or directly between people.

“Transmission of this deadly virus to humans can occur from direct contact with infected animals like bats and by consuming fruits or fruit products, such as raw date palm juice, contaminated by infected fruit bats,” said the NICD.

The outbreak was detected in India, with no further spread reported

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) India notified it of two confirmed Nipah virus cases in West Bengal on January 26.

“Preliminary laboratory testing suggested NiV infection, and confirmation was received from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on 13 January 2026,” said the WHO.

The cases involved a female nurse and a male nurse both aged between 20 and 30 who developed severe symptoms in late December 2025.

As of January 21, one patient showed clinical improvement while the other remained in critical care.

After extensive contact tracing, more than 190 contacts tested negative, and no additional cases have been detected.

Symptoms, testing and surveillance in South Africa

“Some symptoms of the Nipah virus include fever, headache, difficulty breathing or coughing,” said the NICD.

While the virus is not now listed as a specific notifiable medical condition in South Africa, the NICD said it would be categorised as a respiratory disease of unknown origin, which is notifiable.

“Laboratory testing is available at the NICD, and key resources have been updated to include current outbreak specifics,” it said.

There is no immediate risk to South Africa

The NICD has urged South Africans not to panic about the recent Nipah virus cases in India.

“There is no immediate risk to South Africa, and there is no need for the public to panic,” the NICD said.

Scientists advised that there is a very low risk of spread outside the affected countries and there is no need for screening at South Africa’s ports of entry.

No vaccine yet, but prevention remains key

The WHO said there is currently no treatment or vaccine available for the Nipah virus, although several candidates are under development.

“Early intensive supportive care can improve survival,” said the NICD, adding that hygiene practices are one of the most effective prevention methods.

Health experts have said people can reduce the risk of infection by using protective clothing when handling sick animals and during slaughtering or culling procedures.

The NICD said it would train Civil Aviation Authority staff to help communicate accurate information through airlines and airport personnel as monitoring continues.

TimesLIVE