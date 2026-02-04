Gauteng says there’s no backlog in scholar transport permits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says there is no backlog in scholar transport permits.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has denied claims of delays, saying there is no backlog in the processing of scholar transport operating permits in the province.

It said all applications are being processed without delay.

Roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the issue was not about a backlog but about compliance and he encourages departments to follow the law to ensure that pupils are safe on the road.

“There is no backlog in scholar transport operating licenses. What we require is full compliance. Scholar transport is about the safety of our children,” she said.

She added that the department would support operators who follow the rules but will take action against those who don’t.

The department urged all scholar transport operators to apply for permits and make sure they met legal requirements. “Operators who are still working with expired permits, or have not applied, must urgently fix their paperwork.

“We will continue running awareness campaigns and visit schools by working with law enforcement to improve regulation of the sector, mostly in areas where there are known challenges,” the department said.

It called on all operators to apply, comply with the law and work with the government to ensure pupils in Gauteng had safe and reliable transport.

