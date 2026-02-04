Heatwave and spring tides heighten drowning risks, warn NSRI, Lifesaving SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The NSRI has advised the public to only swim at beaches where lifeguards are on duty. File photo

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to more than 30 rescue incidents across South Africa from January 25 to February 1 and at least 10 people drowned or are missing.

The NSRI said 39 people were rescued from the water during the same period. This included a mass rescue at Kleinmond main beach involving nine people swept out by rip currents, and individual and group rescues along the coast in Gordons Bay, Wilderness, Hout Bay and East London.

Lifesaving South Africa urged bathers to exercise extreme caution as a heatwave spreads across the country and spring tides run along the coastline during the first week of February 2026.

“This has been an extremely difficult week,” said Brett Ayres, NSRI chief operating officer.

Ayres said each of the tragedies was a stark reminder that water activities were never without risk.

He said the drownings occurred across a wide geographic area, from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, and involved coastal and inland waters.

The NSRI said among the fatalities, a concerning pattern has emerged:

Teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 made up a significant portion of those reported missing or deceased.

Many incidents occurred during a full moon spring tide which contributes to stronger rip currents and more powerful tidal flows.

One fatal drowning occurred in a dam on Table Mountain, and another at the Kanana Dam near Rustenburg.

“We are seeing the same risk factors repeating: young people swimming in unguarded areas, rip currents not recognised and well-meaning bystander rescuers also getting into difficulty,” said Andrew Ingram, NSRI communications manager.

Ingram said rip currents are fast, narrow channels of water that pull swimmers away from the shore.

“They’re hard to spot and incredibly dangerous, especially when combined with a spring tide, which we experienced last week,” Ingram said.

Ingram said the two drownings in dams were a reminder that inland water can be hazardous, even when it appears shallow and calm.

Despite the tragedies, NSRI and emergency responders and members of the public successfully rescued 39 people during the period.

The NSRI said drinking alcohol before swimming or taking part in a water-related activity puts one’s life at risk. It advised the public to swim at beaches where lifeguards are on duty and to stay between the flags.

It also urged adults to supervise children closely at all times, and advised the public to float if caught in a rip current.

“Don’t panic. Swim out of the current parallel to the shore.”

The NSRI urged the public to treat inland waters with extreme caution because fresh water has less buoyancy than salt water and needs more energy to stay afloat.

Lifesaving South Africa said weather reports indicated soaring temperatures were being experienced across much of South Africa.

It said while it was understandable people may wish to “cool off” by swimming in aquatic environments, the public was strongly advised to swim only at beaches and facilities where lifeguards were on duty.

Lifesaving South Africa said after the appearance of the new moon on Sunday night, spring tides during the first week of February were likely to result in stronger ocean activity, particularly along exposed beaches.

It said the risk of drowning and injury increases substantially at unpatrolled beaches and after lifeguards have gone off duty, typically in the late afternoon.

Lifesaving South Africa said at the weekend and into the new week, several drowning and rescue incidents have been reported across the country.

TimesLIVE