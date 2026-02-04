Ipid concludes probe into Emmanuel Mbense’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has concluded its investigation into the murder of Emmanuel Mbense, whose body was dumped at a dam in Ekurhuleni, allegedly on the instruction of Ekurhuleni metro police officers.

Mbense was murdered on April 15 2022 at his home in Brakpan. His body was found the next day at Duduza Dam in Nigel, with his car keys and driving licence in his pocket.

The details of the murder emerged during the testimony of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Van der Merwe, who was a private security officer, was murdered on December 5.

“The finalised investigation docket was referred to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) today,” Ipid said in a statement.

It said further action would be taken once the directorate had received feedback from the DPP.

TimesLIVE