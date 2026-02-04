South Africa

Ipid concludes probe into Emmanuel Mbense’s murder

Body was dumped at a dam, allegedly on the instruction of Ekurhuleni officers

Ernest Mabuza

Ernest Mabuza

Journalist

Emmanuel Mbense was allegedly killed by law enforcement officers in 2022 (Afri forum)

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has concluded its investigation into the murder of Emmanuel Mbense, whose body was dumped at a dam in Ekurhuleni, allegedly on the instruction of Ekurhuleni metro police officers.

Mbense was murdered on April 15 2022 at his home in Brakpan. His body was found the next day at Duduza Dam in Nigel, with his car keys and driving licence in his pocket.

The details of the murder emerged during the testimony of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Van der Merwe, who was a private security officer, was murdered on December 5.

“The finalised investigation docket was referred to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) today,” Ipid said in a statement.

It said further action would be taken once the directorate had received feedback from the DPP.

TimesLIVE

