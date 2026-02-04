National minimum wage rises to R30.23 an hour from March 1

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ministry of employment and labour says the R1.44 upward move in the national minimum wage will benefit all workers, including vulnerable farm workers and domestic workers. Stock image.

The national minimum wage (NMW) rates for 2026 will increase from R28.79 to R30.23 for each ordinary hour worked, employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth said.

The amendment takes effect from March 1.

The ministry said the R1.44 increase will benefit all workers, including vulnerable farm workers and domestic workers.

“Excluded in the NMW increase will be workers employed on an expanded public works programme (EPWP). Because such workers are employed under a special dispensation, their adjustment will rise from R15.16 an hour to a minimum wage of R16.62 an hour.”

Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act are entitled to the allowances contained in Schedule 2. The rates on learnerships will be published on the departmental website.

The National Minimum Wage Act came into effect in 2019. In terms of the legislation, employers are obligated to pay workers a minimum amount per hour. The national minimum wage is subject to an annual review.

Any violations of the act are subject to fines enforced by the inspectorate. The NMW is enforced by the department and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The NMW Act applies to all workers and their employers except members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency and the South African Secret Service. Also, it does not apply to a volunteer — a person who performs work for another person and who does not receive or is not entitled to receive any remuneration for his or her service.

The NMW does not include allowances — such as transport, tools, food or accommodation — payments in kind (board or lodging), tips, bonuses and gifts.

