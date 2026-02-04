Policeman gets suspended sentence for discharging firearm

A policeman from Van Stadensrus in the Free State has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, after being found guilty of discharging a firearm.
On December 20 2024, Sgt Tebello Kekana, 40, and his wife had an argument after they met at a tavern, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Wednesday.
Kekana assaulted his wife while they were walking home. When his wife stopped a police vehicle that was passing by, Kekana fired a shot at her, and the bullet scratched her ear.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.