Policeman gets suspended sentence for discharging firearm

Sgt Tebello Kekana fired a shot at his wife in 2024 and the bullet scratched her ear.

A policeman from Van Stadensrus in the Free State has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, after being found guilty of discharging a firearm.

On December 20 2024, Sgt Tebello Kekana, 40, and his wife had an argument after they met at a tavern, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Wednesday.

Kekana assaulted his wife while they were walking home. When his wife stopped a police vehicle that was passing by, Kekana fired a shot at her, and the bullet scratched her ear.

