South Africa

Policeman gets suspended sentence for discharging firearm

Domestic dispute leads to gunfire and legal consequences

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Sgt Tebello Kekana fired a shot at his wife in 2024 and the bullet scratched her ear. (DOT)

A policeman from Van Stadensrus in the Free State has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, after being found guilty of discharging a firearm.

On December 20 2024, Sgt Tebello Kekana, 40, and his wife had an argument after they met at a tavern, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Wednesday.

Kekana assaulted his wife while they were walking home. When his wife stopped a police vehicle that was passing by, Kekana fired a shot at her, and the bullet scratched her ear.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MBALI NTULI | Beyond the scandal: What the Steenhuisen moment reveals about the DA

2

From ‘minister of Uber Eats’ to ‘Deerhuisen’, here are John’s top five memorable meme moments

3

Ad hoc committee ‘abused’ by incoherent, sprawling testimony

4

Household debt crisis deepens as betting drains stretched budgets

5

EXCLUSIVE | Geordin Hill-Lewis ‘seriously considering’ DA leadership bid as Steenhuisen withdraws

Related Articles