POLL | Should the US extend Agoa for a longer term instead of a one-year extension?

US President Donald Trump has signed a one-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

US President Donald Trump has signed a one-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), preserving duty-free access for eligible African exports to the US until the end of 2026.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said the short extension would allow Washington time to review and modernise the programme to better align it with US economic interests.

“Agoa for the 21st century must demand more from our trading partners and yield more market access for US businesses,” Greer said.

The limited extension has raised concern among African governments and exporters, who argue short renewals create uncertainty for investment, jobs and long-term planning, especially in countries such as South Africa that rely heavily on Agoa benefits.

