Accused reprimanded for talking as Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe murder trial is postponed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

05/02/2026. Katiso Molefe appears in the High court of Johannesburg where proceedings were postponed to 12 March 2026. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The murder trial of alleged kingpin Katiso “KT” Molefe was postponed in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday by agreement between the state and the defence, with the parties indicating they were not ready to proceed.

Molefe, who is accused alongside three co-accused, Michael Tau, Tiego Mabisela and Musa Kekana, remains on bail, while accused one, two and three are in custody.

No new bail conditions were set. The matter was postponed to March 12.

During proceedings, the court noted interactions among the accused. Molefe and co-accused three were seen covering their mouths and speaking to each other for several minutes. The presiding judge intervened, cautioning Molefe to focus on the proceedings.

“Mr Molefe, I see there’s a conference going on between you and your co-accused. Are you paying attention? I suggest you pay attention,” the judge said.

A short while later, accused one and two, both wearing masks, were also observed speaking to each other for an extended period.

The court was told that full disclosure in the matter will be handed over on Friday.

Molefe faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession of illegal firearms and intimidation.

The charges stem from, among other alleged crimes, the 2022 murder of popular musician DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa Sefoka, as well as the killings of his bodyguards and other related incidents.

The case was transferred to the Johannesburg high court for the current proceedings after Molefe’s earlier court appearances.

While he was initially denied bail, the high court later granted him R400,000 bail.

TimesLIVE