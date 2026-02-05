Four lions seen in Phalaborwa: residents urged to stay vigilant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A sign board inside the Foskor mine yard in Phalaborwa indicates the danger posed by animals that roam the streets around the area. File photo. /ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Ba-Phalaborwa municipality has warned residents to look out for four roaming lions which have been spotted in the Makhushane and Mabikiri areas.

“The lions were sighted near the Blue Birds Sports Ground. We urge all community members to exercise extreme caution, as these animals are considered dangerous,” the municipality in Limpopo said on Thursday.

It asked residents to avoid walking alone in these areas, especially after dark, and to keep a close watch on children and livestock.

“The relevant authorities have been notified and are monitoring the situation.”

This is not the first time lions had been seen in Phalaborwa, which is close to the Kruger National Park.

In 2019, a pride of about 14 lions roamed in the vicinity of the Foskor mine. It was suspected that the lions had escaped from Kruger National Park.

TimesLIVE