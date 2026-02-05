Millions siphoned from KZN old-age home and now frail and sick have to pay the price

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 74 residents at the KwaMashu Christian Care Society old-age home will be moved to ensure their well-being following allegations of financial mismanagement

A group of about 70 elderly and sick KwaMashu Christian Care Society residents will have to leave the familiarity of their home, community and friends because millions of rand were looted from their facility’s bank account.

In February last year, KZN social development MEC Mbali Shinga suspended the KwaMashu Christian Care Society (KMCCS) board following an investigation into financial mismanagement and governance failures which revealed over R4.6m in unaccounted expenditure.

The investigation came after community members raised concerns in October 2021 about the misuse of funds. Findings uncovered alleged irregular payments, unauthorised staff appointments and a lack of financial oversight.

An interim board was appointed in November 2021, but further scrutiny confirmed widespread financial misconduct leading to the board suspension in February 2025.

On Monday, the department said it had taken the decision to move the residents — a mix of frail, disabled and ill pensioners — in light of the sustained governance, financial and operational challenges at the facility.

The department also decided to move the residents after reported threats, attempted break-ins and political interference to stop the ongoing investigation, endangered residents, staff and officials involved in the intervention.

A summary of the investigative report which the Sunday Times has seen, fingered specific staff and board members for their alleged infractions.

Some of these included board members being appointed in operational positions, which was a conflict of interest and violation of the NPO act, irregular staff appointments and salaries, payments to board members without authorisation or proof and more than R4m paid to various service providers without authorisation.

The report recommended the department open a criminal case against board members for their alleged mismanagement and they must recover project funds.

KMCCS, the faith-based organisation which was founded in 1984 by locals, provided care, support and spiritual guidance services for families and ran the home successfully for years until 2021.

“To stabilise operations and protect older persons, the department appointed the Gugu Dlamini Foundation to temporarily manage administrative and financial functions, including the management of departmental subsidies and oversight of beneficiaries’ Sassa grants,” the department said this week.

“Despite numerous engagements involving departmental leadership, the premier’s office, eThekwini municipality and political stakeholders, the situation at KMCCS continued to deteriorate.

“The organisation remains non-compliant with legislative requirements under the NPO Act, and historical debt amounting to R3.1m owed to the municipality poses a serious risk to the continuity of basic services such as electricity and water. Any disconnection of services would place older persons at immediate risk and contravene the Older Persons Act,” the department said.

The department is now in the process of relocating its 74 residents to other KZN residential facilities in consultation with families and guardians.

The contract with the NGO has been extended March to ensure continued stability during the transition.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga announces the suspension of the KwaMashu Christian Care Society board in February last year (KZN DSD)

“Our priority is the safety, wellbeing and dignity of older persons. This decision ensures that residents of KMCCS continue to receive uninterrupted, quality care in environments that meet all legislative and operational standards,” Shinga said.

KZN department of social development spokesperson Thuba Vilane said the department was implementing recommendations and charges would be brought against those implicated in the report soon.

He said there were no plans to close the home.

An insider who was involved with the organisation said conditions became very difficult for residents in the past four years.

“There were water cuts because of the debt to the municipality and the home was in a state with the toilets and bathing. It was just inhumane. The department got involved and while it has taken a number of years for them to hold those accountable, we are not sure if the place will reopen or if they will ever get the money back.

“The sad thing is the old people are suffering. They have to be moved to different homes around the province, and they won’t be close to their community or their family and friends. This is not right. ”

The Association for the Aged (Tafta) CEO Femada Shamam said this situation, which put the lives of older people at risk, was very concerning.

“This is already a group of vulnerable people who need care because they are older or physically unwell and this is just added trauma.”

She said they deserved a life of dignity, but the impact of the mismanagement that resulted in them being moved compromised their position of trust.

“The very definition of abuse is an action or lack of action in a relationship that causes harm or distress. Have these elders being harmed and distress? Yes.

“These residents are a community of people who have formed relationships, and now to be moved or split is such a tragedy,” Shamam said.

She encouraged the public to use TEAL (Tafta Elder Abuse Line), a dedicated WhatsApp line (072 459 2613) which allows elders and community members to report abuse, ask questions and receive guidance in real time, while a new email address help@tafta.org.za caters to those who prefer written communication or need detailed support.