Police probe attempted murder in Van Dyk Park, Ekurhuleni

Police in Ekurhuleni are investigating an attempted murder case after a shooting incident in Van Dyk Park on Thursday morning.
“It is reported that the victim was about to drive into his residence when attacked by unknown suspects driving a white Toyota Vitz,” police said in a statement.
The suspects shot at him before driving away. The victim escaped unharmed.
“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Investigations are under way.”
