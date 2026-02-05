South Africa

Police probe attempted murder in Van Dyk Park, Ekurhuleni

The victim was about to drive into his property in Van Dyk Park when he was attacked by unknown suspects driving a white Toyota Vitz. (123RF/ fergregory)

Police in Ekurhuleni are investigating an attempted murder case after a shooting incident in Van Dyk Park on Thursday morning.

“It is reported that the victim was about to drive into his residence when attacked by unknown suspects driving a white Toyota Vitz,” police said in a statement.

The suspects shot at him before driving away. The victim escaped unharmed.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Investigations are under way.”

