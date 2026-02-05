South Africa

RECORDED | DJ Sumbody murder accused Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe back in the dock

Katiso “KT” Molefe.
Katiso “KT” Molefe is back in court. (Gallo Images/News24/Rosetta Msimango)

Alleged underworld kingpin Katiso “KT” Molefe is appearing before the Johannesburg high court on Thursday for the alleged murder of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

Molefe faces several charges, including:

  • conspiracy to commit murder;
  • murder charges for the deaths of Sefoka, his bodyguards and others;
  • possession of illegal firearms; and
  • intimidation.

