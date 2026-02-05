Woman gets life for killing lover in jealous rage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Springs woman must serve a life sentence for the murder of her lover.

A woman who plied her boyfriend with alcohol before stabbing him in a frenzy, while a friend held him down, and then left him to bleed to death, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Nonsumbuluko Majola, 39, from Springs, was convicted of the premeditated murder of Mojalefa Sefali, 39.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the Springs magistrate’s court heard that Majola and a male accomplice had gone to Sefali’s home on June 13 2024, during the day.

“Majola and her accomplice sat with the deceased and began to drink alcohol. When the deceased was drunk, Majola requested her accomplice to hold down the deceased, and she began to stab him with scissors and a kitchen knife all over his body. Thereafter the pair left the scene, leaving the deceased to succumb to his injuries.

“Later that day, concerned community members went to the deceased’s residence after noticing his absence and discovered his body,” Mahanjana said.

In court, Majola pleaded guilty, stating that she acted out of jealousy after discovering Sefali had another girlfriend.

