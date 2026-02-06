Fire at building in Joburg CBD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emergency services are on scene at a fire in the Johannesburg CBD.

Emergency services teams are on site at a building fire in the Johannesburg city centre on Friday morning.

City of Joburg EMS firefighters were alerted at 3am, to the blaze at the corner of Bree and Harrison streets, the department said.

“Initial assessments indicate that the fire originated on the ground floor of a sixteen-storey building with both residential and commercial sections and did not spread to other floors.

“Fire crews initiated swift suppression operations, and the fire was successfully extinguished.”

EMS teams remain on scene conducting damping-down operations to prevent any re-ignition.

A large transformer located on ground floor is suspected to be the cause. The exact cause will be confirmed following a full investigation once all emergency operations have been completed.

No injuries have been reported.

Earlier, the Vision Tactical security company said its teams were assisting government firefighters.

The building was evacuated.

“Major traffic disruptions are expected this morning as emergency services work to contain the incident. Motorists are urged to avoid the area, use alternative routes and allow responders full access.”

