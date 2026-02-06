KZN teen world champion indoor archer sets her bow on Olympic target

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 180 arrows on target, a playlist and the love and support of her family, friends and sporting community helped Durban archer Danya Thompson become the 2025 world champion at the IFAA World Indoor Archery Championships (WIAC) in Santa Clara del Mar, Argentina.

The Reddam House Umhlanga 17-year-old, who is in matric this year, topped the podium after three intense rounds of competition at the championships, held over five days in November.

Indoor archery world champion Danya Thompson, 17 (SUPPLIED)

Danya, from the Bluff, was part of a 12-strong South African team who returned home with six gold medals and five silver medals.

Despite shooting in the under-21 category and being the youngest in her age group, Danya led from the very first day. After the opening standard indoor round at 20 yards, she finished eight points ahead.

Day two’s Flint round — which demands accuracy at multiple distances (20 feet, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 yards) and is not commonly shot in KwaZulu-Natal — was especially challenging, but she held on to a solid lead.

“In the last round I started shooting and the gap started to close. I sat on the chair at half time and gave myself a pep talk — and apparently it was pretty decent because I then shot one of the best rounds in my second half.”

Her composure paid off and Danya extended her lead to secure the world title by six points.

Standing on the podium, she says, was almost beyond words. “Unbelievable — I don’t think there are words to describe that feeling. I felt grateful in a way too.”

She said the championship provided life-changing experiences, including a dedicated “women in sport” gathering which brought together female archers to share experiences and talk about supporting women in the sport, including those affected by serious illness.

“I felt so inspired — maybe because it hit a little close to the heart, and also because people who have fought so hard against it deserve to be happy and enjoy life again,” Danya says.

She treasures the friendships formed at the event.

“The friendships I made will definitely last forever. It truly means the world to me knowing that the motto of a ‘family of archers’ is real and thriving because we all have each other’s backs — and that’s so valuable to have in life.”

Danya Thompson, 17, took top honours in the U21 world indoor archery championship in Argentina and now has her sights set on participating in the Olympics. (SUPPLIED)

The road to Argentina began when five-year-old Danya accompanied her parents Jeanne and Neil Thompson to practice sessions of their new hobby, indoor and outdoor archery.

By the time she turned six, the archery bug had bitten and her parents, who became coaches in the sport, rewarded her with a beginners recurve bow.

Her skill and precision were honed over the years by her parents and hours of practice shooting arrows at a target in their backyard.

Her arrows continued to strike their targets earning her accolades on a provincial, national and international level.

In 2019, she walked away with top honours at the world championship in New Zealand and she was placed third in her age-category in London in 2023.

Danya said she is still “awe-struck” about her recent success in Argentina in the U-21 category despite her young age.

“I am at a loss for words about winning, still … months later. It is quite a feeling to realise that all the work you have put in has paid off. Despite the pressure of being the youngest in the category, which is very intimidating, I realised that I deserved to be there and that I had something to prove.”

The South African team of 12 archers who returned home with six gold medals and five silver medals from Argentina. (SUPPLIED)

She says while archery is an individual sport she believes much of her success can be attributed to her team of supporters.

“I have a host of people from my parents, my fellow archers, my friends and my schooling community who have helped and encouraged me especially when I was feeling pressurised. I also have one playlist that helps me focus before a competition,” Danya said.

Some of the artists on this list include Roxette, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Maddie & Tae.

While she has to juggle her sport with matric studies this year, she says next year she will choose a course that will allow her flexibility.

“My goal is to keep shooting and having fun. Next year I’m going to start shooting outdoors to begin the qualifying process for the Olympics. They only added my bow style for the 2028 Olympics as a team event last year, so now I finally have the opportunity to try qualify for it. That’s the next big goal. I want to choose something like sports science, occupational therapy, physio or biokinetics which will allow me to train as much as possible for 2028.”

“I really have to thank my parents for their dedication and commitment to helping me achieve all that I have thus far, and for my Olympic goal.”

Danya is also a provincial water polo player and committed student.

College head, Shelley Peringuey, says Danya’s success reflects the school ethos.

“Danya’s world title says everything about the kind of sporting culture we’re building here: one where hard work, courage and real joy in sport sit side by side,” said Peringuey.

Supporting high-performance athletes also means backing them academically.

“Whenever Danya has had to travel or train, her teachers work closely with her and her family to keep her on track — catch-ups, extra sessions, lots of communication,” Peringuey explains.

“She came home from the world championships and literally started writing exams the next day … and even earned academic half colours. That kind of grit makes supporting her an absolute pleasure.”