Rapist robber escapes from prison farm: Officials in hot water

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A prisoner escaped from the Sevontein Correctional Centre in the Pietermaritzburg district on Thursday. File image

A prisoner escaped from the Sevontein Correctional Centre in the Pietermaritzburg district on Thursday.

Thulani Gcaleka is serving a life sentence for attempted murder, rape, attempted rape, robbery and housebreaking with the intent to commit an offence.

“A preliminary report indicates the offender was part of a cleaning work team assigned to duties at the prison farm at the time of the escape,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“An internal investigation has been instituted to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The department will act without hesitation against any form of security breach or deviation from prescribed standard operating procedures. The outcome of the investigation will guide the necessary disciplinary action and corrective measures to be undertaken in line with the Correctional Services Act.”

Nxumalo asked anyone who spots the escapee or has information on his whereabouts to report this to the nearest police station or correctional facility.

“Necessary resources have been mobilised to ensure the swift apprehension of the offender.”

TimesLIVE