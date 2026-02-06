SAPS team to probe those implicated in Madlanga commission and ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says police officers whose names were mentioned at the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee have been served with notices of investigation into their alleged misconduct.

The commission and the ad hoc committee are investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system

Masemola said on Friday the names of those being investigated cannot be revealed as the hearings are at an advanced stage.

He said two senior officers have been suspended, while another four have already been served with notices of intended suspension.

“We are still considering their representation,” he said.

Masemola and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Andy Mothibi were giving an update on the successes achieved by the SAPS Safer Festive Season operations and on matters relating to the Madlanga commission.

Masemola said he had established and appointed a task team of skilled senior managers in November 2025. The task team was mandated to monitor the evidence presented at the commission and the ad hoc committee and to identify the names of all SAPS employees who were implicated, ensuring that disciplinary investigations are initiated in cases where there is credible information that they may have committed misconduct.

Following a directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Masemola said he has established a team that will investigate those implicated in the Madlanga Commission.

“It’s important to note that some of these cases were already investigated by the political killings task team, organised crime, serious and violent crimes and other teams.

“This team comprises experienced, skilled and specialised detectives, forensic experts, crime intelligence analysts and operatives, as well as combat members. The team will also include a dedicated advocate from the NPA for prosecutorial-guided investigations,” he said.

Masemola said the team’s mandate includes the fast-tracking of the finalisation of all cases that have been under investigation and referred from the commission, as well as the nine members of EMPD.

“We have full faith and confidence in the team that is made up of experienced and skilled specialists.”

Masemola believes they are “on the right track in investigations into arresting those responsible” for the murder of Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, who was killed in December after testifying at the Madlanga commission.

Van der Merwe, known as “Witness D,” had testified about the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, whose body was dumped at a dam in Ekurhuleni in April 2022, allegedly on the instruction of Ekurhuleni metro police officers.

Masemola said police have also received the Independent Police Investigative Directorate recommendation on the murder of Mbhense.

“It’s important to mention that the SAPS had already initiated its own internal departmental and criminal investigations into the conduct of the two police officers, who were allegedly on the scene of the crime when the deceased was allegedly murdered and dumped into a dam,” he said.

