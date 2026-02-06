School mourns loss of pupil killed in Isipingo accident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Swelihle High School in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has expressed shock and sadness at the death of an 18-year-old grade 11 pupil.

Samukelo Langelihle Sithole died in a tragic traffic accident in Isipingo, south of Durban, which claimed 11 lives and left seven people injured.

“Samukelo was a valued member of our school community and his untimely passing has left us heartbroken. His loss is deeply felt by fellow learners, educators, friends and the entire school fraternity,” the school said.

The tragedy comes at a difficult time for pupils as the 2026 academic year commences.

The school has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Sithole family, relatives, friends and others affected by the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time,” it said.

School principal Zandile Sithole, speaking at a prayer service at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, said the school was devastated after learning that the accident had claimed the life of one of its pupils.

She said the teenager had joined the school in 2022 when he was doing grade 8 and fellow pupils were distraught to hear about the death.

“Samukelo came to my school in 2022 when he was doing his grade 8 until now when the Lord has summoned him,” she said.

According to Sithole, Samukelo was raised by his grandmother and mother and was a well-disciplined child.

“He was in a science class doing subjects such as physical sciences, pure maths, life sciences and other languages. We were very excited to see his journey unfold and how far he’d go, especially in his matric year,” she said.

“I’d like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family and the other families who lost their loved ones,“ Sithole said.

TimesLIVE