Two Madibeng bodyguards accused of murder granted R20k bail each

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madibeng mayoral bodyguards, Thabang Eugene Sohole, 41, and Michael Makampe, 42 were released on R20,000 bail each. Stock photo.

Two bodyguards of Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane have been released on bail after appearing in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of murder, illegally operating a vehicle with blue lights and defeating the ends of justice.

Thabang Eugene Sohole, 41, and Michael Makampe, 42, were released on R20,000 bail each.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the incident occurred on January 28 at about 8pm, when the deceased and his wife, both members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), were driving along Eskia Mphahlele Drive towards the R80 when they were allegedly stopped by the dark BMW SUV with flashing blue lights.

“The couple turned onto the R80 in the direction of Mabopane, where they were allegedly forced to pull over, and that is where Sohole and Makampe allegedly got out of the BMW, with one of them armed with an R5 rifle, and approached the couple’s vehicle,” Mahanjana said.

The victim was seated in the passenger seat while his wife was driving.

The officers allegedly questioned them about a missing rear number plate before returning to their vehicle. The victim then followed them to establish their identity and whether they were police officials with the authority to stop and question motorists.

“As he approached the BMW, he was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene,” Mahanjana said.

A few hours later, the two accused handed themselves over at Hercules police station, claiming they had been victims of an attempted hijacking and that a shooting had taken place on the R80.

In court, prosecutor Chris Maruma opposed bail, arguing the accused could interfere with investigations or influence state witnesses.

The court ruled that exceptional circumstances existed to justify their release.

Mphahlele ordered that the accused not contact state witnesses, directly or indirectly.

The case was postponed to April 9 for further investigations

TimesLIVE