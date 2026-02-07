McKenzie clarifies stance on immigration and border control

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gayton McKenzie says Trump comments were made as PA leader, not as minister.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has clarified that his recent public support for US President Donald Trump and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was expressed in his role as party leader, not as a cabinet minister.

In a statement, McKenzie said his remarks were made “in my capacity as president of the PA, not in my capacity as minister of sport, arts and culture”.

He said immigration, border control and foreign policy do not fall under his portfolio and stressed that he has respected cabinet discipline since joining the government of national unity (GNU).

“Since joining the GNU as minister of sport, arts and culture, I have respected cabinet discipline and I do not speak on behalf of government on these issues,” he said.

McKenzie said he believed in the GNU and was proud to be part of it, pointing to what he described as its achievements.

“We have overseen a drop in inflation, a rise in tourist numbers, the strengthening of the rand, the demise of load-shedding, improved investor sentiment, and so much more — while the best is yet to come.”

Despite this, he said the PA’s stance on illegal immigration remained unchanged.

“That said, it is important to be absolutely clear: the PA’s position on illegal immigration has not changed, and will not change,” he said.

McKenzie said the party believes that “illegal immigrants must be deported en masse, that South Africa’s borders must be heavily reinforced and defended, and that the rule of law must be applied without hesitation”.

“We said Abahambe before we entered government, and we still say Abahambe today,” he said.

“Being part of government does not mean abandoning the principles that earned us the trust and support of our voters.”

While he respected the current GNU position, McKenzie said he would not pretend the party’s views had softened. “I will not sell our voters short or pretend that our views have softened simply because we now occupy seats in government.”

As PA leader, he said he supports “strong and decisive enforcement-led approaches to illegal immigration, including those pursued under President Trump and through ICE”.

“I believe that sovereign nations have both the right and the responsibility to control their borders, to enforce their laws and to protect their citizens.”

McKenzie said these views were part of the party’s mandate and were “not new, they are not hidden, and they are not negotiable”.

“As minister of sport, arts and culture, my focus remains firmly on delivering on my portfolio and contributing constructively to the work of the GNU,” he said.

“As president of the PA, I remain true to the policy positions, language and principles that define our movement. I hold both roles openly, honestly and without apology.”

TimesLIVE