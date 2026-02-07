SMU student pleads for legal help after deregistration over ‘administrative error’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A former Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) student is pleading for legal assistance after his registration for an honours degree in medical physics was cancelled

A former Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) student is pleading for legal assistance after his registration for an honours degree in medical physics was cancelled months after he was admitted, registered and had begun his studies.

Mogau Johannes Mohlahlo said the decision has brought his academic career to an abrupt halt and left him questioning how an error that occurred at an institutional level could end his studies after several years of progression.

Mahlahlo’s academic journey began at the University of the Witwatersrand, where he was enrolled to study nuclear sciences and engineering. After struggling academically and facing personal difficulties, he later enrolled at SMU in 2022, choosing to restart his studies from first year in the BSc physical sciences programme.

“Because I had not performed well academically at Wits University, I made a conscious decision to restart from first year in order to rebuild my academic foundation,” he said.

I honestly believed that my promotion, despite failing the chemistry modules, was due to academic credits transferred from Wits University

He said the university requested his Wits transcript during registration, and shortly after submission, he was admitted into the programme. Over the next three years, his academic record — seen by TimesLIVE — reflected consistent promotion, despite him failing and later reattempting some chemistry modules. At one stage, his transcript indicated that he qualified to graduate.

“When the final results were released, I was promoted to the next academic level. I honestly believed that my promotion, despite failing the chemistry modules, was due to academic credits transferred from Wits University,” said Mohlahlo.

In January 2025, Mohlahlo was admitted into the BSc Honours in Medical Physics programme, which accepts only five students a year.

“This achievement brought immense joy to me and my family,” he said. “It represented hope that despite financial struggles and lack of academic sponsorship throughout my undergraduate years, I was finally entering a career path that could transform my family’s circumstances”.

He registered for the honours degree and began attending classes in February. However, in April 2025, he was informed that there was a problem with his undergraduate record and was advised to deregister from the honours programme.

Mohlahlo said this was the first time he became aware that his undergraduate degree had not been conferred. He proposed that he be allowed to continue with his honours studies while completing the missing chemistry modules over an extended period.

“I was not trying to take a shortcut but rather an amicable way to solve the issue while complying with laws of Higher Education and Training under my circumstances,” he said.

Mohlahlo submitted multiple appeals and representations, and during that period, he also lost his mother, who was a single parent and supported the family.

Despite this, he continued attending classes. In October, he received confirmation of a postgraduate scholarship from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which he believed strengthened his case.

“Quite miraculously, on October 1, I received a postgraduate academic sponsorship from CSIR which further gave me hope of achieving my dream,” he said.

In November 2025, SMU issued a formal notice of intention to cancel his registration. The letter stated: “There are reasons to believe that you were erroneously admitted and registered into the BSc (Hons) programme for the 2025 academic year.”

The university said Mohlahlo “did not, and still do not hold, the relevant bachelor’s degree at all” and that “there is no record of any approved special recommendation” to justify his admission.

After considering his representations, SMU cancelled his registration on December 1, 2025, stating: “It is hereby decided that your registration for the BSc (Hons) programme for the 2025 academic year is cancelled with immediate effect.”

In its response to TimesLIVE, the university acknowledged that Mohlahlo’s admission to the honours programme was “administratively erroneous”, but said it was legally obliged to correct the error once identified.

“The required degree had not been conferred, and no approved special recommendation existed,” said the university. “Once this discrepancy was identified through routine academic verification processes, the university initiated formal corrective action in line with its rules.”

SMU said it became aware of the ineligibility as early as April 2025 and communicated this to the student on several occasions, including through formal correspondence from the office of the registrar. It added that system-generated academic statuses, such as promotion or qualification to graduate, do not override formal academic rules.

The university stressed that the decision was not punitive but necessary to uphold academic integrity and the credibility of its qualifications. It said Mohlahlo was afforded due process, including the opportunity to make representations before the final decision was taken.

Mohlahlo disputes the fairness of the outcome. “My promotions and graduation qualification were institutional decisions, not actions taken by me,” he said. “Had the school told me during my undergraduate studies that I have missing chemistry credits, I was going to acquire the missing credits and ensure that I still graduate in record time.”

He believes the consequences of the error have been unfairly placed on him and said he is now seeking legal advice to challenge the deregistration.

“I relied on the university’s decisions every step of the way,” said Mohlahlo. “I did not promote myself or admit myself into honours. Those were institutional decisions.

“All that I ever wanted was a good career, a career that I have been working hard to achieve for the past four years,” he said. “I was eventually dismissed from school for pleading for my education”.

