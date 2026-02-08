Alleged ‘police informant’ Wiandre Pretorius found dead in Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crime scene of the attack on Wiandre Pretorius, who was implicated by Witness D in the Madlanga Commission. Pretorius escaped unharmed after 16 bullets hit his bakkie.

Wiandre Pretorius, the Ekurhuleni police reservist who claimed to have survived an attempted assassination a few days ago has died after taking his own life at a filling station.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed they are investigating the matter.

“Police confirm an inquest docket has been registered after a 41-year-old man allegedly shot and killed himself at a filling station in Brakpan on Saturday.

“All role players, including police detectives and forensic experts, attended the crime scene. This matter is under investigation,” she said.

On Thursday, Pretorius claimed to have survived an attempt on his life when assailants pulled up behind him in his driveway and shot at his vehicle. Police found his bakkie riddled by 16 bullets and opened an attempted murder case.

Pretorius was implicated by slain Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, also known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense.

Mbhense was allegedly tortured by members of the Ekurhuleni metro police in April 2022 during an interrogation.

Van der Merwe was murdered in December in Brakpan. Mathe said he Pretorius was a person of interest in van der Merwe’s murder.

