KZN disaster teams on high alert as severe storms loom

KZN residents have been urged to heed weather warnings, as parts of the province may experience heavy rainfall on Sunday. File photo.

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to take safety precautions to protect themselves and their families after warnings of severe storms expected to hit large parts of the province on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has placed provincial disaster management teams on high alert after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an urgent weather outlook for Sunday.

According to Saws, the province faces a dual weather threat, with a Level 5 severe thunderstorm warning issued for the western and southern regions of KwaZulu-Natal, while a Level 2 warning has been issued for the rest of the province.

Buthelezi has directed emergency response units to prioritise and closely monitor districts expected to experience heavy downpours exceeding 50mm of rain, hail and damaging winds.

These include the Umgungundlovu district, covering Msunduzi, Umshwathi, Umngeni, Mpofana, Impendle, Richmond and Mkhambathini.

Other high-risk areas include the uThukela district, encompassing Alfred Duma, Inkosi Langalibalele and Okhahlamba; the Amajuba district, including Newcastle, Dannhauser and Emadlangeni; and the Umzinyathi district, covering Msinga, Umvoti and Endumeni.

The Harry Gwala district, including Greater Kokstad, Umzimkhulu, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Umuziwabantu, as well as the Ugu district — Ray Nkonyeni, Umzumbe, Umdoni and Ubuhlebezwe — are also expected to be affected.

A Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for the rest of KwaZulu-Natal, including the eThekwini metro, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo and Zululand districts.

While the expected impact in these areas is less severe than in Level 5 zones, authorities warn that the risk of localised flooding and lightning strikes remains high.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid flooded roads, secure loose objects and report any emergencies to local authorities as disaster management teams remain on standby.

