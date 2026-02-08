The DWYPD says budget limitations have not diminished the department’s ability to deliver

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Budget limitations have necessitated greater efficiency, innovation and prioritisation of programmes aimed at advancing the rights, empowerment and wellbeing of the department's constituencies. Stock image

The women, youth and persons with disabilities department (DWYPD) has defended its relevance, stating it is “essential”.

This after heavy criticism from ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji, who recently questioned the department’s existence.

“I still don’t know why the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities exists; no one can give me that answer,” said Malatji.

Speaking at a post-NEC press briefing, Malatji said the department should either be given sufficient resources to resolve socioeconomic issues affecting women, youth and persons with disabilities or be closed.

“If that department must exist, then give it a budget to resolve the socioeconomic problems facing our people. Now, failure to do that — then just close that department because it means there is no political will to resolve issues of youth, women and children,” he said.

In response, DWYPD spokesperson Cassius Selala told TimesLIVE that while resource constraints remain a challenge, the department is committed to “progressively strengthening its capacity and resource base to better fulfil its constitutional and policy mandate towards women, youth and persons with disabilities”.

Selala said the department does not consider itself fully resourced, given the breadth and complexity of its mandate in multiple sectors of government.

He also said socioeconomic challenges often outstrip available financial, human and institutional resources.

“These assertions do not accurately reflect the department’s mandate, performance, or the strategic manner in which it executes its responsibilities in service of South Africans,” said Selala.

“While it is acknowledged that the department operates in a constrained fiscal environment, this has not diminished its relevance or compromised its ability to deliver on its core mandate.”

Selala said budget limitations have instead necessitated greater efficiency, innovation and prioritisation of programmes aimed at advancing the rights, empowerment and wellbeing of its constituencies.

He also emphasised its role in coordinating, overseeing, and mainstreaming these issues across government, often leveraging partnerships with civil society, the private sector, and international stakeholders to amplify its impact.

The DWYPD has implemented several initiatives under five main programmes, which are economic empowerment, youth development, disability inclusion advocacy and mainstreaming, as well as research, monitoring and evaluation.

According to the DWYPD’s 2023/2024 annual report, the department had a budget of R1.006bn of which R991.6m (98.5%) was spent, leaving an underspend of about R15.3m.

Most of the budget went to mainstreaming youth and persons with disabilities rights and advocacy (R727.1m), followed by administration (R118.2m) and mainstreaming women’s rights and advocacy (R118.9m).

Despite claiming underfunding, the report also shows the DWYPD spent at least R7.5m on international travel and related engagements.

Deviations and contract variations worth millions were approved during the year, largely due to procurement challenges, late supplier responses, and emergency operational needs, including ICT infrastructure, legal publications, and hosting services.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure of R36,425.78, mainly interest paid to the Government Employees Pension Fund, was reported and addressed through internal audit and consequence management.

“The department continues to operate in a constrained environment, yet it has managed to implement programmes, uphold oversight responsibilities, and maintain operations,” said Selala

“Budget limitations have not diminished the department’s ability to deliver on its core mandate.”

