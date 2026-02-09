14 trucks used to steal coal from Mpumalanga mine, say police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coal estimated to be worth about R480,000 was stolen. File image.

Two drivers are expected in court on Monday after a security company intercepted four of 14 trucks transporting coal allegedly stolen from a mining operation in Kriel, Mpumalanga.

Two other suspects have been detained by police for questioning.

Mpumalanga police said a case of business robbery and theft of coal was opened in the Nkangala district after a company’s employees were confronted by a group of seven men at 11pm on Thursday.

The suspects allegedly approached the employees from different directions and threatened them with firearms.

“The employees were tied with cable ties and forced into a guard room, where they were instructed to lie down. Thereafter, the employees heard several trucks entering the premises, which were allegedly used to load coal illegally.

“Preliminary investigations revealed 14 trucks entered the mine premises. Ten of the trucks managed to flee the scene with coal estimated to be worth about R480,000.”

The mine owner was alerted and contacted the security company contracted to the company.

“The security company intercepted four trucks and apprehended two truck drivers. The suspects were handed over to SAPS Kriel and subsequently detained.

“Members of the provincial organised crime investigation unit followed up on information obtained from a suspect’s cellphone, which led to the detention of two additional truck owners for questioning.”

