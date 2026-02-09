Pupils lead the fight against bullying at Limpopo school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maseala progressive independent school in Limpopo, created an anti-bullying campaign to curb bullying in the school.

After noticing that bullying was becoming a serious problem at their school, the representative council of learners (RCL) launched an anti-bullying campaign to create a safer and happier environment.

RCL representatives at Maseala Progressive Independent School in Seshego, Limpopo, launched an anti-bullying campaign that aims to tackle what they describe as a pandemic not only in their school but in many schools.

One of the pupils behind the initiative, Neelo Maleka, said the campaign was created because bullying often goes unnoticed and unreported.

“The aim of starting an anti-bullying campaign in our school is because it has been a serious issue for all South African schools. We needed to tackle this issue at home first,” she said.

Neelo Maleka, a grade 11 pupil, said the campaign was created because bullying often goes unnoticed and unreported. (supplied)

She added that many people experience bullying but do not speak about it.

“I know a lot of people who’ve gone through bullying but are afraid to speak out, so they end up not reporting to school because they are afraid.”

Maleka encouraged pupils who are being bullied to speak out, even though it may feel difficult.

“I advise young people in general to speak up, as hard as it is. Find a teacher or a close friend who will speak on your behalf.”

Leago Nyatlo, who’s also an RCL member, said bullying at his school is not usually physical. Instead, it is often verbal bullying, where pupils laugh at each other.

Grade 12 pupil Leago Nyatlo, who’s also an RCL member, said bullying at his school is not usually physical. (supplied)

Bullying looks like people making jokes and ridiculing each other. “As part of the RCL, you see things differently because you work closely with your peers. We often witness pupils making fun of each other, how they look, dress and more. The behaviour is emotionally damaging.

“We often witness pupils making fun of each other. As a result, that learner is laughed at and ends up falling into depression or not coming to school.”

School principal Abraham Mmethi praised the RCL for taking the lead, saying it was necessary for the campaign to be introduced as new grade 8 pupils joined the school. The aim is to teach them from the start what sort of behaviour is expected.

“The initiative has made it easier for learners to record and report incidents of bullying, and the school can now offer counselling to victims and resources provided by the system.”

He admitted that bullying had affected the school’s academic performance.

The school did not perform well last year, dropping from a 100% matric pass rate in 2024 to 96% in 2025.

“Some of our learners developed negative attitudes towards learning and certain subjects,” he said.

Having investigated the issue, Mmethi said many pupils are experiencing bullying.

“Some are not even aware of it until we sit down with them and realise that they are affected by this pandemic.”

While the school has not experienced cases of serious physical abuse, emotional and psychological bullying remain major concerns.

He described how pupils are sometimes mocked for the way they walk, dress, the colour of their skin, or even the food they bring to school.

“When you sit down with the learners and realise that they can’t coexist and understand each other’s circumstances, it is alarming.”

He encouraged pupils, saying: “If you want to take the power [out] of bullying, it’s not by fighting back, but by using the systems that are placed in South African schools.”

TimesLIVE