Silicosis settlement: R2.5bn disbursed by Tshiamiso Trust

File photo.

The Tshiamiso Trust says it has officially reached the halfway mark in administering compensation under the historic silicosis and TB settlement agreement.

“As of 9 February 2026, the trust has disbursed R2.5bn to eligible claimants, shortly after crossing the midpoint of its 12-year legislative lifecycle in December,” the trust said in a statement.

The trust was established to implement the settlement agreement reached between six mining companies and claimant attorneys in the landmark silicosis and TB class action.

The trust is responsible for compensating all eligible current and former mineworkers across southern Africa who have permanent impairment due to silicosis or work-related TB, as well as their dependants where the mineworker has passed away.

In a statement on Monday, the trust said the R2.5bn disbursed to date was the result of its work in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The process relied on prescribed claims procedures to ensure fairness, accuracy and compliance with the trust deed.

“Reaching the halfway mark of our lifecycle allows us to reflect on our progress while sharpening our focus for the remaining years ahead,” said Tshiamiso Trust CEO Dr Munyadziwa Kwinda. “Our mandate remains clear: to ensure that every eligible claimant receives what is due to them.”

The trust said it operates in a complex environment, with challenges including the wide geographical spread of claimants, the sourcing and verification of historical records and the rigorous requirements of the trust deed.

“This has necessitated extensive, careful and methodical processes to ensure fairness, accuracy and compliance. Unfortunately, not all claims meet the eligibility criteria,” it said.

Despite these complexities, the trust said it had steadily expanded its reach through on-the-ground interventions, outreach programmes and partnerships with service providers, governments and community-based structures. These efforts aimed to improve access, accelerate claims processing and ensure eligible claimants are supported throughout the process.

With the window for new claim lodgements closing in December 2029, the trust said urgency was paramount. Kwinda said time was of the essence, as the trust did not want any eligible person to miss out due to delays.

“If you or a family member worked at gold mines owned by African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater or Gold Fields between 1965 and 2019, come forward as soon as possible,” he said.

This invitation also extends to former mineworkers whose condition has worsened after a previously unsuccessful claim. Kwinda said these mineworkers are permitted to lodge a second claim with the trust.

