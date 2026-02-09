Tropical storm Gezani ‘no direct threat to SA at the moment’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Gezani at 10h00 La Réunion local time (8am SAST) on February 9 2026, showing westward movement towards Madagascar (Source: Météo-France). At this stage, Gezani poses no danger to South Africa, according to the SA Weather Service.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said it is closely monitoring moderate tropical storm Gezani, now over the southwestern Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar.

According to Saws, there is no direct threat to South Africa at present.

The weather service said Gezani was moving westwards in favourable environmental conditions, and forecasts indicated that landfall over eastern Madagascar was likely on Tuesday afternoon.

“As the system approaches Madagascar, environmental conditions may support further intensification, and Gezani could strengthen into a tropical cyclone, or possibly an intense tropical cyclone, before landfall. After landfall, the system is expected to weaken while tracking southwestwards across Madagascar,” Saws said.

Saws said Gezani was forecast to enter the Mozambique Channel late on Wednesday, where environmental conditions may again become favourable for reintensification.

“Some forecast scenarios suggest a possible approach towards the Mozambique coast later in the week; however, uncertainty remains regarding the exact track and intensity during this phase.”

Saws has advised vessels operating in or transiting through the southwestern Indian Ocean and the Mozambique Channel, as well as offshore marine operators, to exercise caution, as rough seas, strong winds and hazardous conditions are expected near the storm.

The tropical storm, named by South Africa, is the seventh named system of the 2025/26 southwest Indian Ocean cyclone season.

