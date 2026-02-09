South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bail application for second accused in DJ Warras murder

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Armindo Joaquim Pacula, 25, the second suspect in the killing of DJ Warras, is applying for bail in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The second suspect in the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is applying for bail on Monday in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

Mozambican Armindo Pacula, 25, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and contravening the Immigration Act. Pacula was arrested last month at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, east of Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Feast for army top brass, famine for troops

2

The risky business of moving Cat Matlala and Thabo Bester to supermax prison

3

Madlanga inquiry implicated man, Pretorius, dies by suicide

4

Botswana apologises to Bridgette Motsepe over terrorism and money laundering claims

5

Cape Town’s N2 wall ‘will divide, not protect’

Related Articles