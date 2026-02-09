WATCH LIVE | Bail application for second accused in DJ Warras murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Armindo Joaquim Pacula, 25, the second suspect in the killing of DJ Warras, is applying for bail in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Mozambican Armindo Pacula, 25, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and contravening the Immigration Act. Pacula was arrested last month at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, east of Johannesburg.

