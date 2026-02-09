WATCH LIVE | Bail application for second accused in DJ Warras murder

The second suspect in the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is applying for bail on Monday in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.
Mozambican Armindo Pacula, 25, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and contravening the Immigration Act. Pacula was arrested last month at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, east of Johannesburg.
