Water shortages plague Joburg residents as Rand Water warns of high usage

'We can't function normally': Joburg residents speak out as water shortages drag on. Stock image

Residents across Johannesburg say ongoing water shortages are disrupting their work, hygiene, and daily routines, forcing some to make difficult choices about how to cope without a reliable supply.

In Meadowlands, Soweto, Thandeka Mokoena said her household has been without water for a week, directly affecting her livelihood.

“I work from home, but now I can’t do my job properly because there’s no water,” Mokoena told TimesLIVE. “I can’t function normally. Even basic things like washing or making tea during the day become a problem.”

In the Johannesburg CBD, the situation has been compounded by last week’s fire at the Licence Hall building. Sibusiso Khumalo, who lives nearby, said residents have struggled since the incident on Friday morning.

“We haven’t had water since the fire; on Saturday I decided to go home to my family because there was no way I could survive the whole weekend without water.”

Another Johannesburg resident, Nomvula Dlamini, described the financial strain of having to buy water while still going without basic necessities.

“This is very inconvenient. I now have to buy water, and I can only afford drinking water, but what about bathing and doing laundry? Those things still need water.”

Rand Water has linked the ongoing challenges to unusually high water consumption across Gauteng, particularly in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

On Saturday, the bulk water supplier said demand has exceeded allocated volumes, placing significant strain on the supply network and forcing the system to operate under pressure.

The utility said the sustained high usage had negatively affected water supply in parts of its service area. After engaging municipalities identified as high consumers, Rand Water announced it would reduce supply to some areas in an effort to stabilise the bulk water system and restore supply where it has been affected.

Rand Water has urged residents and municipalities to use water sparingly and implement water-saving measures to reduce demand and protect the stability of the system.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday morning, Rand Water media relations manager Justice Mohale confirmed there had been no improvement yet.

“The situation still stands,” Mohale said.

