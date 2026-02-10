Bail abandoned by suspects charged with Inxiweni Primary School shootings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pastor Taki Benjamin made a court appearance for his bail hearing at the Tembisa magistrate's court.

Three suspects charged with the murders of Inxiweni Primary School principal Nozibele Tabu and administrative clerk Nobantu Njombini abandoned their bail applications in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Friday.

The three suspects are:

DJ and pastor Taki Benjamin Maditsi;

Inxiweni Primary employee Makgadi Hope Shongwe; and

Mandla Wilfred Maseko.

Maditsi and his cousin Shongwe are accused of killing the principal and the administrative clerk, while Maseko is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

The 58-year-old principal, the administrator, 55, and colleagues were preparing for a meeting at the school in November when they were shot.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) reported colleagues in a nearby office in the admin block heard gunshots. Fearing for their safety, the colleagues hid until the situation appeared safe.

When they emerged, they found the two women lying in a passage in the admin block. They contacted emergency services, who responded swiftly. The two women were declared dead at the scene.

According to the state, the postponement is due to ballistic reports and further investigation.

The matter has been postponed to May 21. All three suspects will remain in custody.

