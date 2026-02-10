DJ Sbu denies claims of R100m municipal grant benefits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Sbu denies allegations of benefiting from R100m Ekurhuleni municipal grants, calling them false and defamatory.

He also threatened to “pursue appropriate action should these false claims continue to damage my reputation and personal brand”.

“The allegations appear to be part of an attempt to divert attention from ongoing internal matters and personal accountability issues by creating false narratives involving respected public figures,” he said.

The Radio 2000 presenter, whose real name is Sbusiso Leope WeNkosi, released a statement on Monday night denying any involvement in wrongdoing, misconduct or unethical activity of any kind.

This comes after suspended Ekurhuleni head of legal services, advocate Kemi Behari, told the commission on Monday that the city had settled a matter involving then COO Lesiba (Joe) Mojapelo, despite evidence that DJ Sbu and Nciza, former ANC Gauteng provincial secretary, benefited from R100m in municipal grants.

However, DJ Sbu said there is no factual basis to Behari’s allegations.

“These allegations, which attempt to implicate myself [and] Nciza, are entirely false, defamatory, and without any factual basis,” he said. “I categorically deny any involvement in wrongdoing, misconduct, or unethical activity of any kind.”

According to DJ Sbu, he has conducted himself with integrity, transparency, and respect for the law throughout his career in broadcasting, entrepreneurship and public service. His work across media, business and community development has always been guided by principles of accountability and positive social impact, he said.

“I reserve all my legal rights and remedies in relation to these defamatory statements and will not hesitate to pursue appropriate action should these false claims continue to damage my reputation and personal brand.

“I remain confident that due process, truth and transparency will ultimately prevail,” he said.

DJ Sbu also urged the public and the media to exercise caution, verify facts and avoid amplifying unverified claims that he said serve only to mislead and harm innocent parties.

“I will continue to cooperate fully with any lawful investigation and welcome any process that is grounded in fairness, evidence and justice. I thank my supporters, partners and the broader public for their continued trust and confidence.”

