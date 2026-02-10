Five products recently recalled consumers should know about

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Products that have been recalled.

Consumers have faced a wave of product recalls in recent months, with authorities and retailers pulling food, infant products and medicines from shelves over safety concerns.

Here are some notable recalls announced recently:

ButtaNutt peanut butter

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has confirmed a voluntary recall of certain ButtaNutt peanut butter products after higher than permitted levels of aflatoxin were detected.

Aflatoxin is a toxin that can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The affected products were manufactured on January 15 and distributed in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape through retailers.

Acting NCC commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu urged consumers to stop using the product immediately.

“Consumers should immediately stop consuming the affected products and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. The NCC is engaging the supplier on the extent of the contamination, including potentially from the raw nuts’ supplier,” said Ratshisusu.

Nestlé infant formula

Nestlé expanded its recall of certain infant nutrition products beyond Europe to Africa, including South Africa, the Americas and Asia.

The recall affects selected batches of SMA, Beba, Nan and Alfamino infant formulas due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting. No illnesses linked to the affected batches have been confirmed.

At least 37 countries have issued health warnings related to the products. Brazil’s health ministry said the recall was a preventative measure after the toxin was detected in products originating in the Netherlands.

Nestlé said the recalled batches were manufactured in Switzerland and Europe and imported into several countries, including South Africa.

According to a notice from the NCC, the Nan infant formula being recalled was produced in June 2025 and has a shelf life of about 18 months.

Austria’s health ministry described the recall as the largest in Nestlé’s history affecting more than 800 products from more than 10 factories.

Nestlé said it had tested all arachidonic acid oil and related oil mixes used in production after a quality issue was detected in an ingredient supplied by a leading supplier. The company said it is ramping up production and sourcing alternative suppliers to maintain supply.

Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil apologised for the recall, which has affected dozens of countries and added pressure to the Swiss consumer goods giant after a challenging 2025.

Kids’ medicines containing zinc picolinate, selenium

In January the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) ordered the withdrawal of all medicines containing zinc picolinate and selenium intended for use in children.

Sahpra chief regulatory officer Tammy Gopal said the regulator had identified several products marketed for children that contain the prohibited substances.

“The sale of category D (complementary) medicines containing zinc picolinate or selenium and intended for use in children must be withdrawn from the market within six months,” said Gopal.

She warned zinc picolinate, even at low doses, can cause adverse effects such as indigestion, diarrhoea, headaches, nausea and vomiting, adding its unpredictable absorption makes it unsuitable for children.

Many of the affected products are marketed as immune boosters for children and promoted for colds, flu, diarrhoea and skin conditions. Sahpra said selling the products as category D medicines is illegal.

Deli hummus from Checkers, OK Foods

The Shoprite Group recalled several hummus products sold at Checkers supermarkets and selected OK Foods stores after the detection of microbiological contamination in 2024.

The recall affected 300g and 125g tubs of fresh deli hummus with sell-by dates between September 10 and October 8 2024.

Shoprite said contamination was found during routine quality testing in three batches of the Deli-branded hummus.

“As a precautionary measure the affected batches, together with associated products, are being recalled,” the group said, adding production at the supplier had been halted.

Products removed from shelves included plain hummus, reduced-fat hummus, za’atar hummus, red pepper hummus and caramelised onion hummus.

Top Score instant porridge

Also in 2024, Namib Mills recalled Top Score Instant Maize Porridge in South Africa and Namibia after the deaths of two one-year-olds and a four-year-old in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

The product was removed from stores as a precautionary measure after a preliminary investigation suggested the maize meal porridge may have been linked to the deaths.

It was reported the children complained of stomach problems after consuming instant porridge and were taken to a local clinic, where they later died. Police opened three inquest dockets.

The children were identified as four-year-old Lithembelihle Bambela, 17-month-old Iminathi Bambela and 18-month-old Liv Ndudane.

TimesLIVE