Man killed in Delmas over water dispute

The 71-year-old suspect allegedly shot the victim when he attempted to get water from a tank.

The water crisis in Mpumalanga has claimed the life of a 33-year-old man who was allegedly shot dead by a 71-year-old man.

Police said the suspect and the deceased were living at the same address in Delmas. The elderly man is accused of shooting the victim in the eye when the latter allegedly forcefully tried to access water from a tank on the suspect’s side of the premises.

Police spokesperson Thulisile Magagula said due to ongoing water shortages, the landlord had installed a tank in the garage to be used when municipal water was unavailable.

Magagula said the tank was situated on the suspect’s side of the premises, and allegations were that the deceased attempted to enter the deceased’s garage to switch on the pressure pump to access water.

“The suspect reportedly refused him entry. The deceased then allegedly forced his way to the tap, at which point the suspect shot him at close range, striking him in the left eye,” Magagula said.

He said after the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the deceased’s wife when she tried to check on her husband, community members gathered at the scene and threatened to kill him and burn his house.

“The wife of the deceased attempted to enter the area where her husband had been shot but was threatened by the suspect, who allegedly warned that he would also shoot her. She fled to her side of the house,” she said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Delmas magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face a charge of murder.

Sowetan