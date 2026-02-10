Man narrowly escapes death in Mpumalanga restaurant shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man narrowly escaped death when he was shot multiple times at Perry’s Bridge in Hazyview.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11.20am on Monday. The victim has been identified as an Ethiopian national.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said 15 cartridges were found at the scene. He said the victim was at a restaurant when a gunman came in and fired shots at him. The shooter fled in a white vehicle.

“The victim was seriously injured. He was transported to hospital,” Ndubane said.

In CCTV footage circulating on social media, a man wearing a cap and dark clothing is seen approaching the establishment with a firearm in his hand. He fires several times, causing patrons to flee in panic. The suspect then moves inside the premises, continuing to shoot, before running out with the gun in his possession.

The motive is unknown at this stage as the victim is not able to speak, Ndubane said.

