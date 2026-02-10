Police case opened after viral Eastwood school bullying video

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A police case has been opened after a bullying video of a pupil being assaulted went viral at Eastwood Secondary School in the uMgungundlovu district on Wednesday, February 4.

The incident, which was filmed by other pupils, has raised concerns about safety in schools and highlighted the growing concern about bullying in schools and the role of social media in spreading such acts.

KwaZulu-Natal department of education MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has condemned the incident, saying bullying, intimidation and violence have no place in schools and that every pupil has the right to feel safe and respected.

“Schools must remain safe spaces for learning and development,” he said.

According to the department, the pupil accused of carrying out the assault has been suspended as a precaution while investigations continue.

The department said this decision was taken to protect other pupils and allow due process to take place.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education confirmed that a case has been opened with the South African Police Service, and investigations are under way.

Hlomuka called on parents, teachers and communities to work together to promote discipline and positive behaviour among young people.

