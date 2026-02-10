South Africa

Samwu members at Joburg Water down tools

The strike by Samwu members at Joburg Water occurs as the city is experiencing a significant water supply crisis. Stock photo. (123RF/Светлана Зайцева)

The City of Johannesburg says staff at its water entity have downed tools, while it is battling to restore services to multiple areas with dry taps.

“It is regrettable that this action is taking place at a time when the city is experiencing a significant water supply crisis, placing additional strain on critical service delivery and operational stability,” Joburg Water said on Tuesday.

The strike by South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) members is unprotected, it said.

“The action was undertaken without following the legally required procedures and is therefore deemed unprotected in terms of applicable labour legislation.

“Johannesburg Water is engaging the matter through established and appropriate labour relations channels.”

The dispute is believed to be about bonuses.

This is a developing story.

