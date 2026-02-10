Theatre complex’s R20m arts vision unveiled in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mandela Bay Theatre Complex chief executive Monde Ngonyama during the 10th year celebration as well as the opening of the Iphulo Drama Festival, which unveiled abstract images of what the Kani-Ntshona-Fugard Performing Arts Precinct could look like.

The stage lights of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) shone bright on Monday evening as the 10th annual Iphulo Drama Festival opened in grand style, but the spotlight was not only on the performers — it was also on the ambitious vision for the future of the arts in the Bay.

MBTC chief executive Monde Ngonyama used the occasion to unveil bold plans for the city’s arts landscape, including the proposed Kani-Ntshona-Fugard (KNF) Performing Arts Precinct, a project with a projected cost of more than R20m, after the completion of a detailed feasibility study.

The opening ceremony drew an impressive roster of guests, including provincial sport, arts and culture senior manager Mzonke Stofile, the department’s chief director of district operations, Phumza Mfenyana, former National Arts Festival manager Nobesuthu Rayi, Bay economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Bassie Kamana; and members of the MBTC board.

The festival kicked off with open mic monologues.

Among the performers was Mfuneko Ngumbela, 37, of Zwide, who performed a two-minute monologue titled Grief, dedicated to his late sister.

“I titled my piece Grief because that is also where I am in my heart,” Ngumbela said.

“She was very dear to me, and when she passed away last year, it was difficult.

“I used all of those emotions to put together a piece to express how I feel now.

“Institutions such as MBTC are needed throughout the districts, programmes such as this help artists like me to grow.

“I embrace every opportunity to perform my art.”

In his keynote address, Kamana reflected on the festival’s decade-long journey.

“Reaching 10 years of service to the arts is no simple task, and there can be no lucrative tourism without the arts,” he said.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be part of the Iphulo Drama Festival.

“Collaboration is no longer a choice, it is a necessity.

“The private sector, government and artists alone cannot grow the market.

“Festivals such as Iphulo are not side activities — they are economic catalysts.

“People do not travel to places, they travel to meaning.”

Echoing the economic and cultural significance of the arts, Mfenyana highlighted the broader impact of drama on communities.

“One of the benefits of developing drama is that our children will tell their own stories and not just ones written by someone else,” he said.

“Drama influences local economic development, which is often overlooked.

“But without it, transformation cannot happen in the townships and rural areas where we grew up.

“Drama creates an ecosystem, much like manufacturing, where value chains are formed and people can create what is needed in their space.”

Ngonyama reflected on the evolution of the MBTC — from its origins as an NPO to its transition towards being recognised as a national cultural institution in the province.

Behind the scenes, he and his team had been designing programmes to support growth in the arts.

Looking ahead, the MBTC is set to host a series of dynamic masterclasses, presented by the John Kani Academy and curated by Penny Morris, while also engaging the district development model, Mandela Bay Development Agency, sport, recreation, arts and culture department and the department of small business development to discuss its next major project.

The KNF Performing Arts Precinct will comprise multiple sub-projects:

Ebuhlanti/The Kraal — a flexible outdoor space inspired by the traditional isiXhosa kraal, reimagined as a contemporary node for gathering and storytelling;

John Kani Road: The Walk of Greats — a national landmark celebrating Eastern Cape icons in politics, arts, sport and social justice;

John Kani Road Parking and Safety — an intervention to improve safety, accessibility and pedestrian comfort;

Taxi Life and Marketing — initiatives to enhance transport connectivity; and

New Facilities: New Building and The Bridge — additional infrastructure to support arts and cultural activities.

“Ours is to focus on the KNF Performing Arts Precinct,” Ngonyama said.

“We spent R600,000 commissioning workplace agents to complete a feasibility study.

“These are our abstract visions of what the precinct should be.”

Ebuhlanti is envisioned as a gathering point before and after events, while the Hero’s Arc Initiative along the Walk of Greats aims to serve as a key tourist attraction.

Through these projects, the MBTC hopes to create a lasting cultural and economic impact for Nelson Mandela Bay.

