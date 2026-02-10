Unsafe toxin levels see peanut butter recall

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Higher than legally acceptable levels of aflatoxin detected in some of ButtaNutt's range has led to a voluntary product recall.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says it has received a volunary product recall notification from peanut butter manufacturer ButtaNutt.

The recall is the result of higher than legally acceptable levels of aflatoxin detected in some of its product range.

Aflatoxin may lead to nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The affected products were manufactured on January 15 and distributed in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape through retailers.

Acting NCC commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said: “Consumers should immediately stop consuming the affected products and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. The NCC is engaging the supplier on the extent of the contamination, including potentially from the raw nuts supplier.”

