WATCH | Banking records delay Russia recruitment case

Five people arrested for the alleged recruitment of South Africans to join Russia’s military appear briefly before the Kempton Park magistrate's court on February 10 2026.

The state wants to look into the financial records of the five people arrested for allegedly attempting to recruit South Africans to join Russia’s military as well as do a forensic analysis of the electronic devices seized on their arrest.

This was revealed on Tuesday when Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, a senior freelance journalist with the SABC, Thulani Mazibuko, 24, Xolani Ntuli, 47, Siphamandla Tshabalala, 23, and Sifiso Mabena, 21, appeared at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court.

They are charged with contravention of South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

According to the prosecutor, Tshepo Boroko, the state still needs to establish the results of the recordings of devices that were seized from the accused. He said the matter was initially postponed for further investigation, which has not yet been finalised.

“The investigations are not complete in this particular matter. The state’s application is to have the matter postponed for further investigation,” Boroko said.

He explained that while progress had been made, several key aspects of the investigation remain outstanding. Among them are the results of forensic analyses of electronic devices seized from the accused.

“The state still needs to establish the results of the recordings of devices of the accused persons which were seized,” Boroko said.

He added that requests had been submitted in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) to obtain the accused’s banking records, as well as cellphone communication records. The results of those requests are still pending.

“There is also an issue of mutual legal assistance which, in all probability, will be entertained. In short, there are quite a few things that still need to be done,” Boroko said.

Four of the accused, including Mantula, were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport while allegedly attempting to travel to Russia. Mazibuko was arrested separately at his home in Springs.

Their lawyer, Ledile Mphela, told the court that the accused were not opposing the postponement, noting that they understood the state required additional time to conclude its investigation.

All five accused remain out on bail pending the next court appearance on April 29.

