Windsor East man ‘was shot 12 times while seated in parked car’

A 45-year-old man was seated in his parked car when he was accosted by the infamous anti-drug television show Sizok’thola and host-turned-politician Xolani Khumalo in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Emeka Clement Uzor was fatally shot at a Caltex garage in Windsor East, Randburg, at about 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

This information was provided by Akindele Olunloyo, spokesperson for the Nigerian Union South Africa.

“A preliminary investigation showed that there was a production company filming in the area and that there were shots fired, allegedly by the production team’s security,” police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said on Monday.

Olunloyo said Uzor, who moved to Joburg from Nkerefi, Enugu state, “was mercilessly executed with over 12 bullets while seated in his vehicle”.

“This heinous act endangered innocent lives with stray bullets damaging nearby cars.

“We call on the South African authorities — especially the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner of Police — to conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation, ensuring all perpetrators face the full force of the law.

“We note with grave concern that this happened in the presence of a media production team that included Mr Xolani Khumalo, former host of ‘Sizok’thola’ on Moja Love and an ActionSA Ekhuruleni mayoral candidate.

“This tragedy bears disturbing similarities to the unresolved case of Mr Silas Ani, another Nigerian national allegedly killed under comparable circumstances, whose body was reportedly removed from the crime scene by members of the same television crew,” Nusa alleged.

Ani, an immigrant living in Springs, disappeared in April last year after a taping of the ‘Sizok’thola’ show. A police investigation was opened.

Nusa said it wanted justice and closure for the families of the two men, adding “no one should be above the law”.

